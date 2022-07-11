LGAs that were added to the list last week include: Singleton, Port Stephens, Muswellbrook, Cumberland, Mid Coast, Nambucca, Newcastle, Randwick and Warren.
They come in addition to the LGAs that were initially declared disaster zones which include: Blacktown, Blue Mountains, Camden, Canterbury Bankstown, Campbelltown, Central Coast, Cessnock, Fairfield, Georges River, Hawkesbury, Hornsby, Kiama, Lithgow, Northern Beaches, Penrith, Shellharbour, Shoalhaven, Sutherland, The Hills, Wingecarribee, Wollondilly and Wollongong.
A flood recovery payment is a lump sum of $1000 per eligible adult or $400 for each eligible child.
To be eligible, you must live in one of the listed LGAs and have been substantially affected by the flooding.
If you are the immediate family member of a person who has died or is missing in the floods, you are eligible.
If you were seriously injured by the flood, you can also get the cash payment.
If the flood caused major damage to your home or a major asset at your home (cars, caravans, machinery), you are eligible.
Minor water damage is not enough to be eligible for a disaster recovery payment.
Major damage includes if the home is destroyed or needs to be demolished, if the interior has been exposed to the elements or if it is declared structurally unsound.
If sewage has gotten inside your home, you are also eligible.
If the flooding has caused major damage to your flooding or furniture, electrical items or metal elements in the home that requires replacing, you are also eligible.
Couples are both eligible to claim disaster support payments if they have both been affected. Two claims need to be made.
You can also claim on behalf of a dependent child you are the primary carer for.
You can't claim on behalf of a person who has died, or their estate.
Only Australian residents or those with an eligible visa are eligible.
You must be 16 years or older at the time of the floods or getting a social security payment.
You can claim the disaster recovery payment from Service NSW.
You need a myGov account linked to Centrelink.
Then sign into myGov and follow these steps:
Or you can visit www.servicesaustralia.gov.au/active-natural-disaster-events?context=60042 for more information.
A disaster recovery allowance is a short-term income for those who are unable to work as a result of the flood.
But the $350 a week for a maximum of 13 weeks is only available to certain people.
You are eligible if you were seriously injured in the flood, or an immediate family member died.
If you suffered major damage to your home you can also get this payment.
People who are already on government support like old-age pensions, JobSeeker, Austudy or other payments are not eligible.
