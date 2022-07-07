Morpheth, Millers Forrest, Duckenfield, low-lying areas in Woodberry, Berry Park



Melville Ford Bridge at Aberglasslyn may be closed



Oakhampton Heights may remain isolated due to build-up of localised water



Windermere Road at Windermere may be cut just past Windermere House



Maitland Vale road at Lambs Valley may still be closed - 400m east of Luskintyre Road - alternate route via Maitland Vale Road to Bolwarra



Maitland Vale Road may still be closed at Rosebrook near the RFS station



Anambah Road at Anambah may still be cut 2.5km from the New England Highway



Brush Farm Road and Pitnacree Road, Pitnacree (East Maitland) may be closed with low lying farmland likely to become inundated.



Oakhampton No 1 and No 2 Spillways are likely to spill with low lying rural properties around Lorn, Bolwarra and Oakhampton areas inundated.



Belmore Road/Paterson Road is likely to be closed due to floodwater.



Possible isolation of homes in Pitnacree Road, Fosters Lane, Duncan Lane, and Elizabeth Street at East Maitland



Inundation starts over the Louth Park farmlands outside the levee and joins water from backwater flooding of Wallis Creek



The low part of Cessnock Road near the Maitland station roundabout may close

