Merrick junior makes unexpected cameo for Singleton

STEVE Merrick famously ditched the Wallabies to play for his beloved Singleton Bulls in the mid-90s.
It seems his son Beau can't say no to Singleton either.
Advertisement
Merrick junior, a former NSW country under-20s representative, took this season off due to work and other commitments.
He lobbed at Rugby Park on Saturday with his family to watch the battle against Southern Beaches.
When it was divulged the Bulls were a bit light on, Merrick rushed home, grabbed his boots and made a cameo at breakaway off the bench in the 20-17 win.
Singleton's first taste of victory in 2022 featured debuts for Bulls juniors Will Partridge and Jeremy Dunn.
* BILLY Dunn bleeds green and Merewether coach Jamie Lind has vowed to find a place for the wholehearted hooker regardless of the circumstances.
Dunn made a welcomed return off the bench in a 35-29 win over Hamilton.
With Dave Puchert and Phil Ryan succumbing to injuries, Dunn had to do a job at loosehead prop.
"Billy Dunn jumped in. It might be the first rugby he's played in a year," Lind said.
"He did his Achilles last year but he is like a tough, little wombat. He can be hit by a semi-trailer and still waddle across the road.
"Bill does a lot of fly-in, fly-out work and we have him for the next period. Bill is 100 per cent Merewether. He has done enough to get a game for the next 100 years."
* DONNY Freeman is expected back for Shute Shield duty with the Hunter Wildfires when they host the Two Blues at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday. He was hospitalised with a virus at the end of last week.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.