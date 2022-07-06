Man in 40s dead after single-vehicle crash at Sandy Hollow

A man believed to be aged in his 40s has died following a single-vehicle crash at Sandy Hollow on Wednesday night.
Emergency services were called to the Golden Highway at Sandy Hollow, in the Hunter Valley region, about 7.10pm on July 6 following reports a vehicle had left the roadway and rolled before coming to a stop.
Police said the male driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.
"He is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be aged in his 40s," NSW Police said.
Hunter Valley Police District officers established a crime scene and began investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash on Wednesday night.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
