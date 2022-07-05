The children's music and storytelling group, The Vegetable Plot is coming to Scone and Murrurundi to perform on Thursday, July 7.
Featuring Aspara Gus on guitar and vocals, Sir Paul McCarrotney on bass and vocals and Ru Barb on vocals and percussion, the group is set to provide educational and interactive fun for children during the school holidays.
On a mission of 'love and peas' the group will visit Campbell's Corner Building on Kelly Street at Scone at 10.30am and then Murrurundi RSL Hall at 2.30pm.
According to the group's website, The Vegetable Plot uses the power of music and storytelling to help kids fall in love with veggies.
"We make earthy, soilful (sic) music that appeals to adults as much as kids," it states.
"Our live shows feature real musicians playing and singing live, not characters in rubber suits dancing to a backing track.
"Our songs are filled with jokes and puns to show kids that language isn't just something you learn to pass a test, it's something you play and create with."
Bookings are essential. To book call (02) 6540 1183 for Scone bookings or (02) 6540 1363 for Murrurundi bookings.
