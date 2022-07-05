Scone and Muswellbrook under-14s star before junior netball titles are washed out

Scone's under-14s had an outstanding start to the State Junior Netball titles winning all five games to top Division 3 on day one before the east coast low's flooding rains forced the cancellation of the tournament.
Muswellbrook was just behind them with four wins and one loss to be placed third in what was the first junior state titles tournament for three years.
Advertisement
"We're feeling so devastated for our 13s and 14s who have still not experienced a full state titles event," the Muswellbrook Netball Association posted.
"The last two years' events were cancelled due to COVID and now again this year due to the horrible weather, resulting in unsafe conditions.
"The teams did have a fun weekend away together, making memories with lots of laughter, they just didn't get to play the netball they had hoped to."
The under-12, 13s and 14s all battled rain in Baulkham Hills on Saturday, but no play was possible on the final two days and as a result no champions or division winners were declared.
Scone under-14s defeated Great Lakes 17-16, Griffith 20-14, Leeton 31-8, Lismore 26-9 and Macleay 24-11.
Muswellbrook defeated Lismore 15-4, Macleay 13-6, Mount Druitt 27-11 and Nelson Bay 14-12. Their one loss was to second-placed Ballina who were undefeated on day one.
Singleton's under-14s copped a tough draw on day one and went without a win despite a couple of close games.
Singleton's under-12s made a strong start in Division 3 on Saturday winning three games and losing two to be placed seventh.
In under-13 Division 3, Singleton also finished seventh on day one but with four wins and one loss, Muswellbrook was ninth with three wins and a draw including a thrilling 17-15 win against Scone who were winless after playing teams in top half of the draw.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.