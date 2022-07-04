Hunter Valley News
Scone and Muswellbrook under-14s star before junior netball titles are washed out

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated July 5 2022 - 5:59am, first published July 4 2022 - 11:58pm
Scone's representative netball teams brave the wet at the State Junior Netball Titles.

Scone's under-14s had an outstanding start to the State Junior Netball titles winning all five games to top Division 3 on day one before the east coast low's flooding rains forced the cancellation of the tournament.

