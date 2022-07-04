Hunter Valley News
What's on: Your guide to events in the Upper Hunter

July 4 2022 - 9:00pm
SHOWING: Dr Faye Neilson with artist Vivien Dwyer whose exhibition will open at Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre from 6pm on July 8.

Snow Time in the Gardens

July 6-July 24: Hunter Valley Gardens. Time: 9.30am-4.30pm. Cost: Adults $35, children $26.

