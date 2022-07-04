Singleton Greyhounds break drought with 24-16 win against Aberdeen Tigers

There were plenty of celebrations as the Singleton Greyhounds broke their 2022 first grade drought with a 24-16 win against Aberdeen Tigers in round 10 of Group 21 rugby league on Sunday.
Playing on Old Boys Day, the Greyhounds ran in four tries to three in wet and muddy conditions with Chad Solman crossing for a try and kicking three conversions and a penalty goal in a man of the match performance.
Josh Johnson, Tyler Atkins and Luke Gardner also crossed for tries for Singleton.
Scone maintained their unbeaten run making it nine from nine with a 52-16 demolition of Denman in the top of the table clash at Scone Park on Sunday.
Adam Clydsdale scored a hat-trick, Isaac Austin crossed for a double and Josh Adams, Jake Clydsdale, Blake Johnston and Jared Austin all scored tries and Jake Watts converted eight shots on goal.
Denman's tries were scored by Hamish Wolfgang, Jacob Ellis and Aporosa Goneboti.
The result leaves the Thoroughbreds on top of the table with 18 points and a game in hand of the Devils whose two losses this season have both been to Scone.
In the other first grade game, Muswellbrook beat Greta-Branxton in a 28-26 thriller at Olympic Park.
Both sides ran in five tries, with kicking for goal proving the difference.
It was the Rams second win over the Colts this season. Joseph Griffiths scored a double and Brady Hammond, Billy Mitchell and Dylon Edwards got a try each for the Colts.
Muswellbrook have 10 points, two points clear of Greta Branxton with a game in hand.
In Monarch Ladies League Tag, Aberdeen maintained second place with a thrilling 10-8 win against Singleton on Sunday.
League leader Scone defeated Murrurundi 34-0, while Merriwa kept their hold on third with a 26-0 win against Denman. Greta Branxton had the bye.
In reserve grade, Singleton saluted in front of the Old Boys with an upset 10-0 win against top of the ladder Aberdeen. Blake O'Dell and Kyle Bailey crossed for tries.
Greta Branxton moved to top spot with a 36-6 win against Muswellbrook and third-placed Merriwa defeated Denman 24-6. Scone, who are fourth, had the bye.
In first grade this week Aberdeen host Greta Branxton and Scone are at home to Muswellbrook on Saturday and Denman host Singleton on Sunday.
