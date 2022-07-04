THE Upper Hunter is set to receive $90,000 in grants to improve infrastructure at bus stops across the electorate.
Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell announced the funding this week.
"Bus stops are often utilised as we travel around and go about our daily lives and these upgrades will enhance safety and accessibility for all commuters in the Upper Hunter, Muswellbrook and Dungog shires," Mr Layzell said.
"Safety is an important aspect of the upgrade works, which include installing aids such as guide rails, tactile ground surface indicators and lighting, and improving kerbside access and in some cases, an upgraded or new shelter."
The scheme provides subsidies to support the construction or upgrade of bus stop infrastructure owned and maintained by local councils across regional NSW. More than 40 regional councils, community groups and schools applied for the grants under the latest round of the scheme.
In the Upper Hunter Electorate, grants have been approved for a total of eight shelters in the Upper Hunter Shire Council, Dungog Shire Council and Muswellbrook Shire Council areas.
For more information on CPTIGS, visit: www.transport.nsw.gov.au/operations/community-transport-operators/country-passenger-transport-infrastructure-grants-scheme
