Hunter ref nabs top honour

Hunter referee Lucy Hungerford from Whittingham, near Singleton, continues a successful year with the whistle after being named 2022 Young Official of the Year at the 2022 NSW Community Sports Awards.
Presented by Sport NSW, on June 30, the awards night recognised outstanding achievements and contributions to community sport in NSW over the past year.
Advertisement
Hungerford was one of nine award winning category recipients honoured at the ceremony hosted by NSW Minister for Sport, the Hon. Stuart Ayres MP.
Hungerford, aged 16, was recognised for her work as a referee in the Northern NSW Football National Premier League (youth) and in the women's National Premier League competition.
She was invited to officiate at the Football Australia National Championships last year, but the event was cancelled because of COVID-19.
Sport NSW Chairperson, Carolyn Campbell congratulated Hungerford on her outstanding achievements over the past 12 months.
"Community sport is critical to restoring and upholding the physical and mental health of girls and boys, men and women, of all ages, said Ms Campbell.
"At the heart of community sport are the selfless volunteers such as Lucy who give up their precious time to ensure sports is played throughout the year.
"They are precious jewels within our sporting landscape who provide the framework and opportunity for our athletes to enjoy sport and to reach their potential.
"Moreover, sport creates social unity drawing people together from all different cultures and backgrounds within local communities to enjoy active, healthy lifestyles," said Ms Campbell.
"With World Championships, Olympic, and Commonwealth Games to be staged in Australia over the next decade, it is our magnificent community sport officials, coaches, clubs and administrators who will create the priceless foundation for our athletes to excel," she added.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.