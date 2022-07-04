Scone duo on hot streak with win at Branxton

Hunter River District Golf 2 Man Ambrose are champions with a -7 (63) at Branxton golf club to win the event by 2 shots.
The duo are on a hot little run of present with the pair currently leading the Scone Pairs championship by 3 shots at -5 with the final round to be played this weekend.
Mac Dawson said the victory was made all the sweeter by the company he was keeping.
"I was very chuffed to take home this bucket list event after being beaten on a count back last year at our home course," Dawson said.
"It made it even better to go down the Hunter and win, to top it off it was done with one of my best mates, a big thank you to the HRDGA for another great event."
There are also three Scone Golf Club members who have been selected to represent the hunter against Newcastle on the 24th July and then at the Regional Championships on the 13/14 August, McEwan Dawson, Jake Teague and Matt Hobbs.
The Upper Hunter Veteran Golfers Association was forced to postpone its game at Muswellbrook on Tuesday due to the deluge across the Hunter.
The group's next game will be the Mal Bruce Memorial game at Scone on Tuesday, July 12, Stableford.
Please book in with Ross Banks on 0488 591 237.
