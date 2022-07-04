Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

Scone duo on hot streak with win at Branxton

Updated July 4 2022 - 10:26pm, first published 1:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hunter River District Golf 2 Man Ambrose are champions with a -7 (63) at Branxton golf club to win the event by 2 shots.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.