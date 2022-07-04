Upper Hunter Shire residents now have a new way to reduce waste and turn it into nutrient-rich compost with the council's introduction of its new bin collection service.
Upper Hunter Shire Council's Food Organics and Garden Organics (FOGO) bin collection service will began on Monday, July 4.
"FOGO will help residents to take everyday action on climate change by turning food and garden waste into nutrient-rich compost, thereby reducing methane gas being generated from our landfills," Manager Waste and Sustainability Paul Jakes said.
"This has the potential to reduce waste emissions considerably and help us on our way to becoming carbon neutral by 2030.
"We know there is strong interest in FOGO collection services, with people surveyed across the Shire in 2020 indicating their support. It emerged as a key theme for the community."
Through the service, participating households can put food scraps into an easy-to-use kitchen caddy and compostable bin liners, which have been provided free of charge.
The food scraps can then be emptied into their green-lidded FOGO bin, along with garden waste.
FOGO bins are collected every week and rubbish and recycling bins moving to fortnightly collection. This is how most FOGO services operate across Australia.
Households using the FOGO service can compost all food scraps, including some items that would not usually go into the household compost, like meat and bones, along with garden waste.
All participating households will have now received educational material, an updated collection calendar, their new kitchen caddy, supply of certified compostable liners and a FOGO bin.
The first three to six months will give Council the opportunity to take a look at contamination rates and how a FOGO collection service can be successfully implemented across individual households.
Leftovers and cooked food
Yogurt, cheese and eggs
Fruit and vegetable scraps
Meat/fish scraps and bones
Bread, grains and cereals
Certified compostable liners
Grass clippings
Pruning, cuttings, trimmings
Twigs and sticks
Palm fronds
Hair
Coffee
Paper towel
Weeds
Plastic bags
Oyster shells
Plastic products
Sanitary products
Treated timber
Metals
Glass
Textiles and old clothes
