Hunter Valley News
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap - List

Bee destruction starts and NSW-wide freeze on bee movement after Varroa mite detection in Port of Newcastle

Updated June 28 2022 - 3:51am, first published 3:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BEEKEEPERS in the Upper Hunter are facing a nervous wait for updates following the detection of a deadly parasite at hives near the Port of Newcastle last Wednesday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.