June 29-July 24: Hunter Valley Gardens. Time: 9.30am-4.30pm. Cost: Adults $35, children $26.
Enjoy some fun in the snow this winter season at Hunter Valley Gardens, with icy-activities for the whole family. Build a snowman (or a snow family) in the mega snow pit, glide down the giant ice toboggan and skate on a real ice rink. Plus roving entertainment, hearty food, and warm beverages. Tickets: huntervalleygardens.com.au.
July 2: Jefferson Park, Aberdeen. Time: 9am-4pm. Cost: $30.
The annual Aberdeen Highland Games return after a COVID-19 hiatus to celebrate all things Scottish. The Games begin with a parade of bands and clan representatives leading into the Massed Band Salute and Chieftain's Address that officially opens the day. Other events include Highland and Country Dancing, Pipe Band displays, the Kilted Warriors strongman competition, the famed Kilted Dash and a Tug O War contest. Tickets: aberdeenhighlandgames.com.
July 2-16: Hunter Warbirds, 1 Walter Pye Avenue, Scone. Time: 11am-2pm. Cost: $13 concession and child, $17 adult, $42 family (2A, 2C).
Be a pilot these school holidays at Hunter Warbirds. Those young and young at heart can sit inside the CAC Winjeel cockpit - an iconic Warbird. Witness the magic of flight without leaving the ground.
July 3: Stewart McTaggart Park, Broke. Time: 8am-12pm.
A community market held on the first Sunday of the month featuring a range of local handcrafted stalls.
July 4-15: PCYC Muswellbrook. Time: 9am-4pm. Cost: $40 per day.
PCYC Muswellbrook has planned another fun filled School Holiday Program for youths aged 5 to 12 years. Activities include creating slime, sport, games, arts, crafts, cupcake decorating, NAIDOC Week celebrations, LEGO construction, scrapbooking, gymnastics and PCYC disco. Places are limited. Phone the PCYC to book: (02) 6541 1434.
July 15: Scone Race Club, 434 Bunnan Road, Scone. Time: 11am. Cost: $90
Local businesses and the community are invited to get trackside for this inaugural fundraising event featuring a seven race program and supporting the Westpac Rescue Helicopter. Tickets: rescuehelicopter.com.au.
Share your Upper Hunter event news. Email the details to upperhunter@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
