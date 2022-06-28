Hunter Valley News
What's on: Your guide to events in the Upper Hunter

June 28 2022 - 12:30am
FUN DAY: The Aberdeen Highland Games, celebrating all things Scottish, returns after two years on Saturday, July 2.

Snow Time in the Gardens

June 29-July 24: Hunter Valley Gardens. Time: 9.30am-4.30pm. Cost: Adults $35, children $26.

