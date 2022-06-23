Upper Hunter music lovers will have the chance to experience opera arias by Bellini and Mozart as part of an Opera and High Tea event in Moonan Flat on Saturday, June 25.
Peta Blyth, an opera soprano and founder of Opera in the Paddock, will perform at the Moonan Flat Soldiers Memorial Hall as part of the Moonan leg of the Upper Hunter Hall Crawl series organised by Upper Hunter Shire Council.
Ms Blyth said she was excited to perform in the Upper Hunter this weekend alongside oboist Li Ling Chen and pianist Deirdre Rickards.
"Ten or 12 years ago we came to Moonan for a performance so we're looking forward to coming back," she said.
"It was a lovely atmosphere."
Ms Blyth said concert goers could look forward to an extensive lineup of opera arias from various composers.
"It's a very varied program and will include opera arias by Bellini, Mozart, Verdi, Massenet and Korngold with oboe solos by Dvorak and the famous Gabriel's Oboe from The Mission," she said.
"We're looking forward to a great program. Once people come out and attend, they really enjoy the music."
Upper Hunter Shire Council said the Opera and High Tea event will take place from 1:30pm to 4:30pm on Saturday, June 25 at Moonan Flat Soldiers Memorial Hall, located at 8 Moonan Street, Moonan Flat.
A spokesperson for the council said the event is free to attend but bookings are essential and can be made via Eventbrite or by contacting Upper Hunter Shire Council community services officer Tash Taaffe on 0458 574 015 or ttaaffe@upperhunter.nsw.gov.au.
The Upper Hunter Hall Crawl Series is a Bushfire Community Recovery and Resilience Fund project supported by the Commonwealth and NSW Governments.
