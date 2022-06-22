Hunter Valley Police have arrested and charged three people after shots were allegedly fired at a police plane from a stolen vehicle during a pursuit in the Upper Hunter on Tuesday.
According to NSW Police, the chase began after a police plane began following a Landcruiser, which had been seen driving through Muswellbrook and Scone, at approximately 5pm on Tuesday, June 21.
Hunter Valley Police officers had been investigating alleged thefts of firearms from rural properties in the Upper Hunter, and had received reports the Landcruiser had allegedly been used in a number of previous thefts.
Police said the PolAir plane tracked the Landcruiser to the carpark of a fast-food restaurant located on Kelly Street in Scone.
When officers from Hunter Valley Police attempted to stop the car, police said the Landcruiser allegedly rammed a police vehicle before fleeing the scene.
According to police, the PolAir plane continued to follow the vehicle to Swinging Ridges Road in Willow Tree when "one of the occupants of the vehicle climbed onto the rear tray of the Landcruiser and allegedly discharged several rounds from a firearm".
Landcruiser then continued to a station on Merriwa Road near Little Jacks Creek where it left the road and the three occupants left the car and fled on foot into nearby bushland, according to police.
With the help of PolAir, officers later located and arrested a man and two women at about 2.30am. After searching the area, police said they located two firearms which were seized.
According to police, subsequent checks revealed the Landcruiser had been stolen from the Southern Highlands earlier this month.
The trio were taken to Muswellbrook Police Station, where the 26 year old man was charged with the following offences:
The man appeared before Muswellbrook Local Court on Wednesday, June 22, and was formally refused bail to reappear before the same court on Tuesday, July 19 2022.
A 27-year-old woman was charged with 'be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner' and was granted conditional bail to appear before Muswellbrook Local Court on Tuesday, July 19 2022.
A second 23-year-old woman was charged with a number of offences including:
The 23-year-old woman was refused bail to appear and will appear before Muswellbrook Local Court today (Thursday, June 23).
Police said investigations into the incident are ongoing.
