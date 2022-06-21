More than 13,500 jobs and $3.7 billion in economic output could be generated in the Upper Hunter from post-mining rehabilitation and sustainable land use over the next two decades, a new report suggests.
Seventeen mines are scheduled to close over the next 20 years resulting in the release of 130,000 hectares of land. The EY Consulting report, Diversification and growth: transforming mining land in Hunter Valley, commissioned by Lock the Gate, models three scenarios for this land: the status quo, where mining companies rehabilitate based on their existing approvals; a "maximum conservation scenario", where the extensive buffer lands are restored for biodiversity and/or used for farming; and a "renewable energy precincts scenario" which combines biodiversity restoration with clean industrial development on selected areas of already heavily disturbed former mine sites.
Advertisement
Both development scenarios also generate substantial job growth. Scenario 3, which involves investment into renewable industries, could increase annual employment by an additional 13,300 full-time jobs. Key areas for new industry growth include forestry, livestock, manufacturing, electricity and green hydrogen.
The modelling shows that employment in these industries would ramp up between 2027 and 2041. Lock the Gate Alliance National Coordinator Georgina Woods called on the state and federal governments to establish a Hunter Valley Transition Authority to ensure the region's post-mining future achieved its maximum potential.
"These findings provide a road map for the NSW Perrottet government to work with the Hunter community on the path to decarbonisation. We also need the new Albanese Federal Government to work together with NSW to establish a Hunter Valley Authority that can seize the opportunity to turn the challenges facing the Hunter into thousands of jobs alongside thriving agriculture and biodiversity," she said.
Hunter Jobs Alliance coordinator Warrick Jordan said few places had the expertise the Upper Hunter has in land rehabilitation.
"We should be leaning on that experience to do something really special here. If we can put some of the landscape and the bush back together it'll be something the community could be very proud of, and a model for other places," he said.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.