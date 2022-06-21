Seventeen mines are scheduled to close over the next 20 years resulting in the release of 130,000 hectares of land. The EY Consulting report, Diversification and growth: transforming mining land in Hunter Valley, commissioned by Lock the Gate, models three scenarios for this land: the status quo, where mining companies rehabilitate based on their existing approvals; a "maximum conservation scenario", where the extensive buffer lands are restored for biodiversity and/or used for farming; and a "renewable energy precincts scenario" which combines biodiversity restoration with clean industrial development on selected areas of already heavily disturbed former mine sites.