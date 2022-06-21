Hunter Valley News
Mt Arthur closure will leave a void

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated June 21 2022 - 5:16am, first published 5:14am
CONCERNED: Eaton Hotel manager Beckie Osmond is worried about the future of Muswellbrook businesses that rely on mine workers. Picture: Mathew Perry

BUILT on the blackened hands of coal miners, the news BHP will shutter its Mt Arthur operation by 2030 has suffocated Muswellbrook like a thick film of soot.

