Hunter Valley News
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap - List

NSW Government releases concept design for stage three of Muswellbrook Hospital upgrade

June 21 2022 - 5:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CONCEPT: An artist's impression of the planned redevelopment of Muswellbrook Hospital. Picture: NSW Health

The NSW Government has released the concept design for the $45 million third stage of the Muswellbrook Hospital redevelopment.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.