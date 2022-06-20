A Merriwa teacher has been awarded by the Catholic Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle for her contribution to the St Joseph's Primary School community.
St Joseph's acting principal Anne Marie Peebles received the Inaugural Sisters of St Joseph's Award, which is presented for by the Diocese to a staff member who demonstes "outstanding, innovative leadership in faith".
Ms Peebles has been a member of staff at St Joseph's for more than 22 years, having previously worked as the school's religious education coordinator for 15 years, and said she was "very humbled" to receive the award.
"I enjoy seeing students set goals and reaching them, I enjoy the lightbulb moments," Ms Peebles said.
"I am fortunate to spend my life doing what I love."
Gerard Mowbray, the director of Catholic schools in the Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle, said Ms Peebles was an outstanding leader who "leads by example, mentors other and builds the capacity of those around her".
"Anne Marie walks alongside those she leads, ensuring that they have the freedom to try new things while also providing encouraging words and great advice," Mr Mowbray said.
"She builds strong relationships with her students, staff, parents, the wider community and St Anne's Parish and is the driving force behind many of the school's successful events."
Ms Peebles said mentoring other early career teachers working in rural communities was a particularly rewarding part of her work at St Joseph's Merriwa.
"Rural communities such as Merriwa are often the starting place for beginning teachers, and in the early stages of their career they benefit from mentoring," she said.
"I have enjoyed being able to assist these teachers as they progress in their career and recognise that these experiences have also developed my skills as a leader.
"My time spent collaborating with beginning teachers has also provided an impetus for me to look at educational approaches through fresh eyes and in turn, improve my own practice."
Ms Peebles said it was "extra special" to receive the award from Sr Lauretta Baker, who had been her own high school principal.
The Inaugural Sisters of St Joseph's Award was presented as part of the Emmaus Awards, which recognises the contribution of the more than 2,000 staff across the 58 schools in the Diocese.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
