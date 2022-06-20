Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

NSW Government releases concept design for stage three of Muswellbrook Hospital upgrade

Updated June 20 2022 - 9:45am, first published 12:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CONCEPT: An artist's impression of the Muswellbrook Hospital redevelopment. Picture: NSW Health

The NSW Government has released the concept design for the $45 million third stage of the Muswellbrook Hospital redevelopment.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.