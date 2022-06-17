6 Fun things to do while visiting the Hunter Valley

Picture: Jennefer Zacarias

This is branded content.

Taking a break from the hustle and bustle of daily life can be crucial for recharging your body and soul, but it's never easy knowing where to spend your free time. However, if you feel like exploring some of the quieter parts of New South Wales, taking a trip to the Hunter Valley, north of Sydney, might be worthwhile.

The Hunter Valley is one of Australia's most significant wine regions, with viticulture dating back to the early 1800s. You'll find many standout wine establishments south of the Hunter River, not to mention a range of fun activities for friend groups and families to enjoy. With a few days to spare, you might like to add some of the following activities to your to-do list.

Take a wine tour

The wine tours Hunter Valley visitors get to enjoy are memorable for all the right reasons. Throughout the region, you can be treated to some of the area's finest wine varieties, such as Shiraz and Semillon, in cellar door wine tasting events and vineyard tours.

Many of the best wine tours in the Hunter Valley also offer local craft beers, cheese, chocolate, liqueurs, and more. Any self-described foodie will be in their element when they pay a visit to the Hunter Valley and add wine tours to their list of things to do.

Go on a mountain biking trip

The adventure enthusiasts in your family are bound to enjoy a mountain biking trip out in nature, and the Hunter Valley is the very place to offer such opportunities. Deadmans mountain bike loop provides an easy yet memorable biking experience, with flat roads, a picnicking area, and an abundance of natural attractions like rare nesting birds and beautiful trees flanking the tracks. Deadmans mountain bike loop is also suitable for travel on foot or by horseback, making it an ideal attraction for families who want to try something new.

Visit museums

There is no shortage of museums to visit on your trip to the Hunter Valley, with several within a few-hour driving distance of each other. The train lovers in your travel group are bound to appreciate a visit to the Maitland Railway Museum, with interpretive displays, equipment, and tools, while art lovers can soak up culture at the Maitland Regional Art Gallery with exciting exhibits and a gift shop.

The Australian Army Infantry Museum is also a popular tourist destination, with a range of standout exhibits featuring war weaponry, soldier uniforms, and even tanks. There is also a children's museum area to make it a family-friendly attraction. By the time you leave the Hunter Valley at the end of your holiday, you'll likely have a new respect and understanding of the region's history.

Take a trip to Rathluba Lagoon

While an action-packed inventory suits some travel groups, there can also be value in allocating plenty of time for relaxing, and Rathluba Lagoon offers just that. Rathluba Lagoon in East Maitland has walking tracks, sporting fields, a playground for children, and even an off-leash exercise area for dogs.

If you're an avid fisher, you'll be wanting to pack your rods when you realise this lagoon offers you the opportunity to throw in a line and potentially land the catch of the day.

Visit parks

As you travel around the Hunter Valley, you'll quickly realise that the region has no shortage of parks. Whether you're looking for adventure or a place to lay your picnic blanket, you won't be left wanting.

Poppet Head Park is a firm favourite in Cessnock, with a dam close by, remnants of mining history, and an abundance of wildlife like black swans and mallards. There is also a sheltered picnic area to escape from the heat of the sun.

Yengo National Park is another must-visit destination in Watagan, forming part of the Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage Area. This park is ideal for adventurers with rocky ridges, rugged landscape, and access for four-wheel-drive vehicles, cars, bikes, or walkers. You might even like to stay overnight at Big Yango House or pitch a tent under the stars.

Go hot air ballooning

Stepping outside of your comfort zone can be challenging, but there are few better ways to do it in the Hunter Valley than with a hot air balloon trip. Several operators in the area offer trips over the Hunter Valley to explore areas like Pokolbin and Lovedale from great heights. Jump aboard a hot air balloon, watch the sunrise, then celebrate overcoming your fears with a vineyard tour to cap the day off.