Members of the Scone community are being asked to sift through old photographs as part of a plan to restore a historic mural uncovered on Kelly Street.
Upper Hunter Shire Council is seeking the photos to help restore the mural, located at 133 Kelly Street in the former Niagara Cafe.
The mural depicts horses, carriages and a country and western scene and is believed to have been painted in the late 1950s.
Running the 17 metres across the length of the building, the mural was painted at some point after the cafe closed.
Upper Hunter Shire Council Mayor Maurice Collison said the mural was discovered during building works.
"We would like to honour Scone's heritage," he said.
"In the walkway, Council has retained the press metal ceilings and to be able to restore this mural would be fantastic.
"If anyone has a photo of the mural, it would be great if they could pass it on to Council."
Upper Hunter Shire Council said restoration experts have inspected the mural and believe it is possible to remove the overpaint, which is most likely a water-based acrylic.
"Having a photo of the original mural would give Council the best chance of restoring the mural to its original form," Cr Collison said.
"The mural appears to be in good condition, however, there have been some large areas of loss."
Upper Hunter Shire Council is asking anyone who uncovers a photo of the mural to email a copy to council@upperhunter.nsw.gov.au
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
