Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News
Our Business

BHP announces it will seek approval to extend Mt Arthur mining operations by four years before closing the site in 2030

MP
By Mathew Perry
Updated June 16 2022 - 12:47am, first published 12:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MT ARTHUR: Signage at the entrance to the Mt Arthur Coal mine at Muswellbrook in the Upper Hunter. Picture: Simone De Peak

The operator of the Mt Arthur coal mine near Muswellbrook has announced it will seek approval to extend mining operations by an extra four years before shutting down the site in 2030.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MP

Mathew Perry

Journalist

Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.