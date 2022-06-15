Regional healthcare workers in Scone and Quirindi are set to benefit from new modern and environmentally sustainable accommodation units provided by the state government.
Upper Hunter Nationals MP Dave Layzell said the accommodation would provide high quality housing in close proximity to local health facilities.
"The new accommodation will ensure we can attract and retain the health workers we need at Scone and Quirindi hospitals," Mr Layzell said.
"It is critical that we pave the way for the best and brightest health care workers to come to our hospitals, and that means providing affordable housing for our staff."
Hunter New England Local Health District chief executive Michael DiRienzo said the accommodation units have been designed to minimise their environmental impact.
"Our new accommodation units are based on sustainable design principles that maximise year-round comfort and reduce running costs. Everything from the framing to fit-out has been built with recycled products," Mr DiRienzo said.
"I'm confident our specialists and contract staff will appreciate the effort put into ensuring these units are comfortable, private and close to each health facility."
NSW Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor said the first units will be rolled out in Gunnedah, followed by Quirindi, Walcha, Armidale, Glen Innes, Inverell and Scone.
"The NSW Government is investing more than $75 million to deliver health worker housing and accommodation across the state, making the opportunity to live and work in rural and region NSW even more inviting to our healthcare staff," Mrs Taylor said.
"It is wonderful to see this initiative taking shape in the Hunter New England Local Health District, and I'm excited to share that the first units will open in the region in coming months.
"Each year, our local health districts divert funds to offsite accommodation that's safe and comfortable for visiting specialists and medical staff while they're providing essential health services to our communities.
Mrs Taylor said the savings generated by accommodation initiative will be reinvested into delivering vital health services for rural and regional areas of NSW.
The NSW government said it has invested more than $75 million in total to deliver health worker housing and accommodation in the Hunter, Western NSW, Southern NSW, Murrumbidgee and Far West Local Health Districts.
