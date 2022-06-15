Hunter Valley News
NSW government to roll out new environmentally sustainable accommodation units for regional healthcare workers

Updated June 15 2022 - 12:17am, first published 12:01am
ACCOMMODATION: The exterior of an accommodation unit to be provided for rural health staff in areas of regional NSW including Scone and Quirindi. Picture: Supplied

Regional healthcare workers in Scone and Quirindi are set to benefit from new modern and environmentally sustainable accommodation units provided by the state government.

