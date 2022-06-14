Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

MACH Energy to mitigate impact of global warming at Mt Pleasant coal mine in Muswellbrook, while 'downstreaming' greenhouse gas emissions responsibility to 'end users'

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
Updated June 14 2022 - 11:56pm, first published 11:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A drag line in operation at Mt Pleasant coal mine, Muswellbrook.

PLANS to double the yield of MACH Energy's Mt Pleasant coal mine and extend it's lifespan to 2048 includes strategies to mitigate the potential effects of climate change in the Hunter. At the same time, it plans to produce 876 million tonnes of carbon dioxide during its 22-year lifespan.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Journalist

A Walkley-award winning journalist with 20 years experience, Gabriel writes for the Newcastle Herald across a range of areas and issues including social justice & community welfare, crime/court reporting, health, human interest.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.