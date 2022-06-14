Sporting clubs in Denman, Muswellbrook and Scone are among 14 across the Upper Hunter to share in $50,000 in funding for new equipment, programs and facilities.
The grant funding was awarded under the state government's Local Sport Grant Program which aims to help clubs encourage more people to get involved in community sport.
The projects funded in the Upper Hunter include the purchase of a new turf roller for the Denman Junior Cricket Association and a zero turn mower for the Muswellbrook Pistol Club.
In Scone, the funding will allow female coaches at the Scone Triathlon Club to undertake coaching accreditation.
Other projects to receive funding in the Upper Hunter electorate include:
Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell said sport was a way of life for many communities in his electorate.
"These grants provide essential funds to our local clubs for programs, equipment and facilities that will enable more people of all ages and abilities to participate in sport," Mr Layzell said.
"With community sporting competitions returning to normal following two pandemic-affected seasons, these grants will support both people returning to sport and those participating for the first time."
