P-plater detected driving 160km/h on Hunter Expressway

P-plater from Muswellbrook detected driving 160km/h on Hunter Expressway

By Nick Bielby
June 14 2022 - 6:35am
The case of a p-plater caught driving more than 45km/h faster than the speed limit on the Hunter Expressway has been highlighted by police as one of the more noteworthy incidents during this year's June long-weekend road safety operation.

Local News

