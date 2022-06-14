P-plater detected driving 160km/h on Hunter Expressway

The case of a p-plater caught driving more than 45km/h faster than the speed limit on the Hunter Expressway has been highlighted by police as one of the more noteworthy incidents during this year's June long-weekend road safety operation.
Double demerits were in play for a range of driving offences between Friday and Monday, during which police issued 3197 speeding fines and charged 273 people with drink-driving across NSW.
Police said officers from Singleton highway patrol were performing speed checks on the Hunter Expressway just after midnight on Saturday when they detected a Holden Commodore travelling 160km/h.
They stopped the car and the driver - a 20-year-old man from Muswellbrook - was found to hold a P1 (red p-plate) license.
Police suspended his licence on the spot for six months.
There were 57 major crashes during the long-weekend across the NSW Police Northern Region - which stretches from the Hawkesbury to the Queensland border and encompasses the Hunter.
Police in the Northern Region handed out 909 speeding tickets and charged 80 people with drink-driving.
