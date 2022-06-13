Hunter Valley News
St Mary's teacher Trish Murray receives Emmaus Award for Excellence in Teaching

MP
By Mathew Perry
Updated June 14 2022 - 1:15am, first published June 13 2022 - 2:54am
AWARD: St Mary's Primary School teacher Trish Murray (centre) receiving the Emmaus Award for Excellence in Teaching (Primary). Picture: Supplied

Scone primary school teacher Trish Murray has been announced as the winner of the Emmaus Award for Excellence in Teaching (Primary).

MP

Mathew Perry

