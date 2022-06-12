Hunter Valley police hunt for driver after three injured in Denman crash

Hunter Valley police suspect the driver fled the scene before they arrived. The accident occurred about 9.45am on Rosemount Road, Denman, south-west of Muswellbrook, where a Mitsubishi Colt lost control and rolled before coming to a stop at the side of the road. NSW Ambulance paramedics and Fire and Rescue NSW also attended to help free three passengers. The other two passengers, aged 19 and 20, were treated at the scene before being taken to Muswellbrook Hospital.

