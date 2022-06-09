St Joseph's Aberdeen year 12 students will brave the winter chill when they hold a sleepout fundraiser for the St Vincent de Paul Society on Thursday, June 9.
This will be the second year St Joseph's students have organised the sleepout to raise funds and awareness about homelessness and its effects on disadvantaged people in the Upper Hunter community, as well as those in other regional and rural areas of NSW.
St Joseph's Student Representative Council president Anna Lloyd said the current economic climate has placed "more and more families in areas of financial depression".
"The increasing prices of rent, groceries, fuel and everyday basic living essentials have reached a breaking point for man families; and this is why each year our year 12 raises money for the families (who are) at that point," Anna said.
"There are more than 116,000 Australians experiencing homelessness right now, with an alarming 60,000 of these people being under the age of 35.
"Together with St Vincent De Paul, we hope to shape the way that awareness is spread and inspire action within our school and the wider community."
St Joseph's school captain Tyler Kennedy said homelessness was a prevalent issue in the Upper Hunter.
"It is a very prevalent issue, especially around this region in Aberdeen, Muswellbrook and Scone," Tyler said.
"I see homeless people on a pretty regular basis, at least in Scone where I'm from, and it's just a very relevant issue to us.
"So we feel like we can do our part to help out and we're doing this through our sleepout."
Fellow year 12 student Clodagh Falvey said the students hoped the sleepout would raise awareness of the lack of homelessness services available in the Upper Hunter compared to metro areas.
"Helping raise money and getting it distributed to those in our community helps a lot more than (services) in Newcastle or Sydney," Clodagh said.
"And I think sometimes homelessness can look a bit different (in the Upper Hunter) as well. A lot of people might be couchsurfing rather than purely living on the streets."
The St Joseph's students have so far raised nearly $9,000 for the cause, already surpassing their initial goal of $7,000. The hope for the 2022 cohort is to now try and surpass the $13,500 raised by their predecessors in 2021.
Anna said the entire school had been brought together by the fundraising effort.
"I think at the start, I didn't think that (raising) $7,000 was achievable but after the past couple of weeks, we've knocked it out of the park which is just a really good feeling that we're able to support those people," Anna said.
"Some people have raised $600 or $500 just on their own.
"This initiative really brings everyone together because it makes everyone work as a team."
Clodagh agreed and said many of the students had been inspired by what they could achieve when working together.
"It gives people the motivation and the skills so that in the future, if they see (a problem) like this, they know 'Well, I've done this before and I could start doing this', and it helps with leadership skills as well as giving people that confidence," Clodagh said.
At the sleepout fundraiser, students will hear from speakers from Upper Hunter Homeless Support and Nick Bailey, the Hunter region representative on the 2022 NSW Regional Youth Taskforce.
Donations to the St Joseph's Aberdeen sleepout fundraiser can be made at the website of the St Vincent de Paul Society.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
