Basketball NSW will conduct a free 'come and try' training clinic for girls to Scone Basketball Stadium on Friday, June 24.
The clinic is part of the organisation's I AM A GIRL program, which aims to create a platform to encourage females of all ages to play, referee, coach, officiate and administrate basketball as well as providing pathways and assisting in the development of female role models in the sport.
Basketball NSW CEO Maria Nordstrom said the organisation was excited to introduce new, young girls into the sport.
"It's all about fun, participation, building confidence and improving physical and mental health as well as wellbeing in a safe, inclusive environment to learn new skills and develop their basketball knowledge," Ms Nordstrom said.
The free sessions are targeted at girls aged four and a half to 15 years and run for approximately two hours, giving participants a taste of all the different aspects of basketball in a safe and supportive learning environment.
All skill levels and abilities are welcome, whether walking on the court for the first time or a seasoned basketball pro.
Basketball NSW hopes the free sessions will not only grow participation and inspire the next generation of female basketballers, but also form part of the legacy of Sydney's hosting of the FIBA Women's World Cup in September and October this year.
Basketball NSW said the program is supported by the New South Wales government through the 'Her Sport Her Way' program and basketball's goal to move towards gender equality in the sport.
For more information and to register for the free girls basketball clinic in Scone, visit the website of Basketball NSW.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
