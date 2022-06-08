The NSW Government has announcement additional funding of $10 million over the next three years to continue the NSW Rural Financial Counselling Service across the state.
Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell welcomed the extension and said it will allow the Rural Financial Counselling Service (RFCS) to continue offering free, independent financial planning and support.
"The program provides a crucial service to the region, helping producers who are suffering financial hardship to manage their businesses after two years of severe weather events," Mr Layzell said.
"We have rural financial counsellors working at Scone, Singleton, Taree, Tamworth Gunnedah and Mudgee to assist primary producers right across the Hunter Valley, Liverpool Plains and Gloucester region with advice, help and much needed guidance on what government assistance is available."
NSW Minister for Agriculture and Western NSW, Dugald Saunders, said the RFCS has provided farmers, fishers, forestry growers and harvesters who are experiencing, or at risk of, financial hardship with assistance for 30 years.
"There are 50 Rural Financial Counsellors working across the state, who are undertaking immediate and long-term financial planning, succession planning, farm debt mediation and guiding people who need to access to government help," Mr Saunders said.
"Ensuring this vital service will be readily available at a local level is essential to building business support networks and helps producers strengthen their knowledge and operations."
Funding for the RFCS will now continue through to 2025.
Primary producers across the Upper Hunter electorate can contact Rural Financial Counselling Service - Northern NSW on 1800 344 090 or visit www.rfcsnr.org.au to find out more about the support services on offer.
