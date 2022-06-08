Hunter Valley News
NSW Government announces $10 million to extend Rural Financial Counselling Service

Updated June 8 2022 - 4:03am, first published 3:49am
RURAL: The landscape surrounding Murrurundi, pictured in 2019. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

The NSW Government has announcement additional funding of $10 million over the next three years to continue the NSW Rural Financial Counselling Service across the state.

