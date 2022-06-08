Bright ideas: 6 Skincare tips for a glowing complexion

This is branded content.

In terms of collecting products, it often feels like skincare has taken over where the makeup trends of the 2000s and 2010s left off, with people looking for ways to protect their skin rather than simply covering up what they perceived to be imperfections.



This is not to say that makeup is a bad thing, or that it is no longer an enormous part of the cultural zeitgeist because that would be ridiculous. However, what it does mean is that we're seeing a lot more people buying and experimenting with makeup without fully knowing how to get the results they want.

So, if you're interested in some quick ways to get your skin looking radiant, we've put together a quick starter guide to getting that glowing complexion.

Keep things smooth

While it may not immediately scream "glowing", one of the most important elements of creating a healthy, vibrant complexion is smoothing out your skin while getting rid of some of those dead cells. For this, there is a range of anti-wrinkle treatments and scrubs that will allow you a solid foundation for the rest of your beautification.



Just remember that some chemical scrubs and anti-wrinkle serums may not go together, so check the bottle to make sure that there aren't any warnings. For example, using a strong cleanser with a retinol treatment is likely to end up with skin irritation, so it's best to alternate products like this.

Hydration and protection

Once we've gotten the scrubbing out of the way, it's time to make sure you're protecting and hydrating your skin. After all, the skin's productive dermal layer can be damaged without good protection, and this will make it difficult to keep your skin healthy and bacteria-free. Additionally, products like moisturisers allow for another protective barrier that also avoids skin dryness that can lead to damage and a dull complexion.

Keep in mind that not all products are created equal, and it's important that you go for a quality moisturiser that isn't going to leave your skin greasy or clogged up. A good whipped, light moisturiser is often the way to go, and there is an array of quality brands on the market.

When in doubt, face mask

Sometimes, it's not about the long haul of skin improvement. We all have bad skin days, and if you need an extra bit of moisture for tired skin that isn't feeling its best, a face mask is for you. You can go for a high-quality face mask from a beauty brand you trust, or you can even try making simple face masks at home. Just remember, as with all of our topics, ingredients are everything, and you want to avoid using low-quality materials for something that is going to be soaking into your skin.

Massages make a difference

As if you needed another excuse for massaging, face and neck massages are a great way to reduce puffiness and rejuvenate the skin. You can even factor a face massage into your use of products with a face oil to finish off your skincare routine. Just remember that using a face oil will mean that things you put on after are unlikely to sink into your skin, so make sure it's done at the end.

As a strange added bonus, massaging the face from the centre to your cheekbones for a few minutes is considered to be a natural way of slimming your face. This is likely in part due to the reduction of puffiness mentioned earlier, but if it's something you're worried about, a facial massage is generally a no-risk method to give a try.

Vitamin C & serums

As you would expect, there are some products that are essentially designed to brighten skin, and these tend to come in the form of vitamin C serums. These are known to lighten and brighten the complexion in a relatively low-impact way. Just make sure that you avoid mixing vitamin C with certain peels or acidic compounds, as they can sometimes react badly.

