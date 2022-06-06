STATE MATTERS | Fire awareness month

Appointments are being taken for driver testing ahead of this month's visit to Scone and Murrurundi by the Service NSW Mobile Service Centre.
Service NSW is in Scone on Tuesday 28 June and Wednesday 29 June, 9am-3pm, at the Liverpool Street offices of Upper Hunter Shire Council, and in Murrurundi on Thursday 30 June, 10am-3pm.
Advertisement
A new service is now making it easier for victims of identity theft to take back control of compromised documents.
ID Support NSW is a nation-leading service that acts as a one-stop-shop for victims of the crime to seek help and securely recover NSW Government documents and private information, such as their driver's licence and birth certificate.
The service will take the pressure away by bringing all the key call points into one location including NSW Police, Transport for NSW, Service NSW, The Office of the Children's Guardian and Births, Deaths and Marriages.
ID Support NSW operates 9am-6pm, Monday to Friday via the toll-free number 1800 001 040.
The Hunter Valley has been added to the NSW Government's Winter Skills program which aims to get people skilled for a bumper winter tourism and hospitality season.
More than 1,500 fee-free training places are available for in-demand short courses to help people gain on-the-job experience while supporting local industries.
The state government has consulted with local businesses and industry groups to identify the key skills needed this winter.
Some of the courses available include Food Safety Supervision, Statement of Attainment in Hospitality, Statement of Attainment in Outdoor Recreation and Statement of Attainment in Public Safety.
The NSW Government is supporting a unique opportunity for Australia's brightest young minds to hone their craft at a landmark Cyber Academy.
Registrations are now open for the academy, which is a partnership between the University of Wollongong (UOW), Deloitte, TAFE NSW and Swinburne University of Technology.
Using seed funding from the NSW Higher Education Strategy, the program will see trainees employed by Deloitte, a NSW Government department or an industry partner while undertaking online training coupled with face to face learning for three years.
It aims to bolster the nation's cyber security workforce and help combat the growing threat of online attacks.
Graduates receive a Diploma of Information Technology (Cyber Security) from TAFE NSW and a Bachelor of Computer Science (Cyber Security) from UOW.
Fire and Rescue NSW and the NSW Rural Fire Service are using Fire Awareness Month to remind households to 'be safe, not sorry' this winter by taking precautions to guard against house fires.
Last year, Fire and Rescue NSW attended 953 residential house fires between 1 June and 31 August, which is roughly one third of reported home fires annually.
Firefighters are encouraging households to take simple precautions like making sure smoke alarms are working, keeping objects a metre from the heater, not leaving cooking unattended and not using outdoor heating equipment inside.
Advertisement
To access your Get Ready for Winter checklist visit: www.fire.nsw.gov.au
NSW Health is seeking public feedback on the Draft Public Health (Tobacco) Regulation 2022 (Draft Regulation 2022).
The Draft Regulation is generally consistent with the 2016 Regulation, which regulates advertising on tobacco and e-cigarette packaging as well as the display of retail prices, health warnings and other notices about tobacco products and e-cigarettes.
The Draft Regulation also proposes to prohibit price boards displaying the retail prices of tobacco products or e-cigarettes from containing moving images or texts.
It also proposes to increase the on-the spot fines available for offences, while introducing new offences for which on-the-spot fines are payable.
Consumers seeking refunds for rescheduled or cancelled ticketed events are being urged to check the fine print for eligibility details.
Advertisement
Ticketing issues remain a concern for consumers making up nearly one third of complaints recorded on the NSW Fair Trading complaints register for March 2022.
As live music, art and festivals return, consumers should remain vigilant purchasing tickets from authorised sellers and always read the fine print to avoid any unwanted surprises.
Consumers experiencing problems with significant changes to a rescheduled event or unreasonable delays in receiving refunds should lodge a complaint with Fair Trading.
Community-led projects that help people prepare for and recover from natural disasters can now be nominated for the Get Ready Community Award.
Nominations can be made for community and volunteer groups, local councils, businesses and other organisations that have a positive impact on disaster-affected communities.
The Get Ready Community Award celebrates the strength, innovation and community spirit of NSW with applications accepted until 12 July.
Advertisement
Finalists will be announced in August and an awards ceremony held in October.
To submit an application or to find out more, visit: www.nsw.gov.au/resilience-nsw
Dave Layzell is the State Member for Upper Hunter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.