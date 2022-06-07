Yasmin Clydsdale signs for Newcastle Knights

The Newcastle Knights have announced the signing of Scone's Yasmin Clydsdale (née Meakes) from the Sydney Roosters ahead of the 2022 NRLW season.
Clydsdale, who works as a high school teacher in Scone, has been commuting to play for the Roosters for the past two years and scored a try in the club's 16-4 NRLW Grand Final win over the St George Illawarra Dragons in April.
Born in Newcastle, the 28-year-old primarily plays as a second rower and was a key part in the Roosters' first premiership victory, featuring in all seven games in the most recent COVID-19 delayed 2021 season.
Clydsdale is one of four Roosters NRLS players signed by the Knights in the past week, with the club on a signing spree after finishing bottom of the ladder in their debut season without a win.
Joining Clydsdale in the move from Sydney to the Hunter are former Newcastle junior Olivia Higgins and forwards Simone Karpani and Tayla Predebon.
The Knights have also secured the signatures of Hannah Southwell from the Dragons as well as Tamika Upton and 2021 Dally M Medal Player of the Year Millie Boyle from the Broncos.
But before she can turn her attention to the upcoming Knights season, Clydsdale will have her sights set on making the final NSW Blues side for this year's Women's State Of Origin to be played at Canberra's GIO Stadium on Friday, June 24, after being named in the initial 22-player squad.
Also on the cards is a potential debut for the Jillaroos at the Women's World Cup to be held in England in November 2022.
Clydsdale will also be making her own unique piece of history in signing for the Knights in becoming, alongside her new husband Adam Clydsdale, part of the first married couple to play for the club.
Adam, a no-frills hooker, played 40 NRL games for the Knights between 2013 and 2015 and then made a further 17 appearances for Canberra and Cronulla
He is currently captain-coaching Scone in the group 21 competition, but hopes the Thoroughbreds' schedule allows him to be a regular in the crowd at McDonald Jones Stadium to be cheering on Yasmin, whom he married on April 22, 12 days after her NRLW Grand Final win.
