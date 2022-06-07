Scone-born engineer Australian water's best

Scone born Michael Carter has enjoyed an impressive start to 2022 after being awarded both the NSW and Australian Young Water Professional of the Year.
But although he grew up on a dairy farm near Scone, where his family lived through numerous droughts and survived off tank water, Michael says a career in water management wasn't something he expected to wind up in.
Advertisement
"Conserving water was always big living on the farm, but I kind of just fell into the water industry," he said.
After studying chemical engineering at university, he graduated in 2009 just after the global financial crisis and said it was a difficult time to find work. After persevering through initial rejections, he landed a job as an engineer at Hunter H20, where he's worked ever since.
Michael's career has taken him right across Australia, working with local councils in regional and rural areas to ensure communities have access to safe drinking water no matter their situation.
"One thing I always like to say is that water doesn't really discriminate by the socioeconomic status of a community," he said.
"Places like Warrumbungle for example, they've got eight water supply systems over an area probably equivalent to Hunter Water, but that rate base is only 9,000 people. So you've got the same challenges, and you have to treat the water to the same quality, and yet you just don't have the people there or the capacity."
Part of Michael's work in regional communities has involved assisting regional councils in applying for grant funding to upgrade their water infrastructure. Across 17 applications and 10 regional councils, Michael and his colleagues secured $5.4 million for upgrades to water supply and wastewater systems.
"I discovered there was a huge disparity between the reliability and robustness of water treatment systems between regional and metro and I thought, 'well what can I do about this?'," he said.
Working with the NSW Water Director, Michael has contributed to the creation of new regulatory frameworks to better support councils in managing their water systems. As for the future, Michael said while the Upper Hunter has more recently been dealing with floods, now is the time to being planning for the next series of droughts, which "are only going to get worse with climate change, and more severe".
"We need to have even more robust and resilient systems, and I'd like to see parity between what we have in the metro areas and all regional centres, not just some of them," he said.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.