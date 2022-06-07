The NSW Department of Planning and Environment (DPIE) has recommended the approval of plans to expand the Mount Pleasant coal mine near Muswellbrook.
Advertisement
The mine's operator, MACH Energy, is proposing to 'optimise' the existing Mount Pleasant mine to extract an additional 247 Mt (million tonnes) of run-of-mine (ROM) coal, by deepening and extending part of the open cut areas.
Submissions received objecting to the project primarily related to issues including "air quality, noise and related health impacts, as well as greenhouse gases and climate change impacts, water resource impacts, visual and land use impacts, socio-economic impacts and biodiversity impacts".
Meanwhile, submissions in support of the extension generally pointed to "the employment and economic benefits of the project and the existing mine, as well as related social benefits for the region".
Overall, the DPIE said "on balance the benefits of the project outweigh its costs", and said the Mount Pleasant project is approvable subject to a list of recommended conditions including requirements to offset the project's biodiversity impacts, limit greenhouse gas emissions and obtain all necessary water licenses.
The project will support an estimated 450 jobs in the Muswellbrook and Upper Hunter Shires and MACH has agreed to enter into voluntary planning agreements to contribute towards community enhancement projects. These planning agreements are set to be worth $20 million for Muswellbrook Council and $6 million for Upper Hunter Shire Council.
Upper Hunter Shire Council said its willingness to enter into a planning agreement "in no way implies its support for the proposed development".
The development application will now be forwarded to the NSW Independent Planning Commission for final approval, with public hearings on the matter set for July 7 and 8.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.