Police officers have seized firearms and two kangaroo joeys during a four-day operation targeting rural crime in the Hunter Valley region.
The two joeys were seized from a 27-year-old man on Saturday, June 4, after he was stopped by police on Hunter Road, near Gundy.
Police allege the joeys were unlawfully obtained and after a search of the man's vehicle, officers found firearms and ammunition which were seized for forensic examination.
The two joeys were taken to a wildlife care centre where they are receiving treatment.
The 27-year old man was arrested and had his firearm licence suspended, though police said he was released a short time later pending further inquiries.
In another incident over the weekend, officers stopped and searched a car in Mayne Street, Murrurundi, at approximately 8:15pm on Sunday, June 5, where they found a machete and knuckle dusters which were seized for forensic examination.
A 19-year-old Westdale man was issued with a court notice for custody of knife in public place and possess prohibited weapon. He is set to appear before Scone Local Court on Wednesday, July 13.
Police said a number of other crimes were reported during the proactive operation, known as Operation Devil Ark, including livestock thefts, property thefts and ongoing incidents of illegal hunting, which continue to be investigated.
Operation 'Devil Ark' was established by officers from the Rural Crime Prevention Team attached to Hunter Valley Police District, with the assistance from nearby police regions, and focused on targeting illegal hunting, trespassing, and stock movements.
The operation ran from Thursday, June 2, to Monday, June 6, across Ellerston, Barrington Tops, Nundle, Nowendoc, Murrurundi, Willow Tree and Timor.
During the operation, police said 27 livestock carrier inspections and 26 hunting vehicle stops were undertaken.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
