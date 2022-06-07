Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News
Our Future

Transport for NSW to commence work on upgrades to Kelly Street on Tuesday, June 14

MP
By Mathew Perry
Updated June 7 2022 - 1:33am, first published 1:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SCONE: An artist's impression of planned upgrades to Kelly Street in Scone. Picture: Upper Hunter Shire Council

Transport for NSW (TfNSW) will commence work on upgrades to Kelly Street on Tuesday, June 14, as part of the first stage of the Scone CBD Revitalisation Project.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MP

Mathew Perry

Journalist

Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.