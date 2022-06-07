Transport for NSW (TfNSW) will commence work on upgrades to Kelly Street on Tuesday, June 14, as part of the first stage of the Scone CBD Revitalisation Project.
TfNSW said the first stage involves saw cutting sections of the road to remove and replace concrete slabs.
Works will commence from the northbound lanes at Kingdon Street and will move gradually north to Susan Street, before moving onto the southbound lanes and working in a southerly direction.
TfNSW said it will also remove the central medians and put temporary barriers in place. Work will be undertaken between 6pm and 5am from Sunday to Thursday nights, with temporary traffic changes including lane closures and a 40km/h speed limit during work hours.
The stage one works are set to be completed by mid-September, weather permitting.
The second stage of the CBD Revitalisation Project, which will see the road resurfaced and final line marking installed, will be funded by Upper Hunter Shire Council.
The council received $8 million in federal funding for stage two of the project in January, with work set to commence in late 2022.
Following the announcement of federal funds, Upper Hunter Mayor Maurice Collison said he was confident that once the project had been completed Scone would attract more tourists and tree-changers from the cities into the region.
"The confidence is there (that Scone will attract) people from the cities coming into our towns," he said.
"This is nothing but positive to have our street done up and I'm confident we'll get visitors to come."
