Adam and Yasmin Clydsdale to create history by becoming first married couple to play for the Newcastle Knights

YASMIN and Adam Clydsdale are set to create a unique piece of history by becoming the first married couple to play rugby league for the Newcastle Knights.
The Knights announced on Friday that Yasmin, who spent the past two seasons with Sydney Roosters and has represented NSW Origin, is joining Newcastle for their 2022 NRLW campaign.
Advertisement
Adam, a no-frills hooker, played 40 NRL games for the Knights between 2013 and 2015 and then made a further 17 appearances for Canberra and Cronulla.
He is currently captain-coaching Scone in the group 21 competition, but hopes the Thoroughbreds' schedule allows him to be a regular in the crowd at McDonald Jones Stadium, cheering on Yasmin, whom he married on April 22, 12 days after she helped the Roosters beat St George Illawarra in the NRLW's deferred 2021 grand final.
"I don't miss many of her games," Adam said.
"I'm getting a bit old, so I'd rather be in the stand watching her, so it's pretty good."
Yasmin is a born-and-bred Novocastrian.
A touch football star, she met Adam while he was playing at the Knights, following him to Canberra, where in 2017 she was chosen to represent Australia in rugby union sevens.
She was the Roosters' players' player in their recent premiership campaign.
She will be joined at the Knights next season by a host of her former Roosters teammates.
Hooker Olivia Higgins is also returning to her home town after scoring the winning try for the Roosters in their grand final triumph.
Tayla Predebon, who grew up in Gloucester, helped Newcastle win the 2019 NSWRL women's premiership before her stint at the Roosters.
Simone Karpani, who resides in Newcastle after playing her junior rugby league in Adelaide, also made her NRLW debut for the Roosters last season.
They will join high-profile recruits Hannah Southwell, Millie Boyle and Tamika Upton in Newcastle's 2022 squad.
IN THE NEWS:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.