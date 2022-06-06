Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News
Our Future

6000 hectares of mining land in the Upper Hunter earmarked for new job-creating industries

Donna Page
By Donna Page
Updated June 6 2022 - 12:40am, first published 12:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CRUCIAL: Retired Tocal College head Cameron Archer said it was time large parcels of Upper Hunter land were brought back into the mainstream economy.

MORE than 6000 hectares of mining land in the Upper Hunter has been earmarked for other industries as part of a blueprint to diversify the region's economy and create thousands of new jobs.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Donna Page

Donna Page

Investigative journalist at the Newcastle Herald

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.