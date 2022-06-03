Interior information: Subtle updates to revive your living space

Interior information: Subtle updates to revive your living space

At some point at one time or another, most of us have stood back, looked at our homes and thought "meh".



Maybe you've tried a few trends that don't look quite as amazing as they once did or perhaps that funky wall colour you once adored no longer resonated with your personality or style.



If you find yourself stuck in the middle of the interior design rut, you've come to the right place.



Here you can find six subtle (and inexpensive) updates to revive your living space. If you're ready to turn drab into fab, grab a cuppa and keep on reading to find out more.



1. Replace one item in each room



Sometimes, all it takes is a new addition to an existing interior design layout to really transform a tired space into one that looks and feels fresh and current.



The golden rule is to replace one item of decor or furniture in each room, no matter how small or inconsequential it may seem.



For example, investing in some brand new bar stools for your kitchen and dining set up is a great way to not just refresh your space but also add another layer of functionality to it.



A few other options when it comes to replacing furniture in various rooms include:



Swapping an old coffee table out for a new one;

Switching up your bedside tables;

Getting your hands on some new deck chairs to your patio;

Changing up the sofa cushion covers; and

Investing in a brand new rug for your living space.

These are just a mere few examples of ways you can inject some new life into your living space.



We encourage you to think out of the box and to get creative when replacing items of furniture or decor that are guaranteed to make a world of difference to your interiors.



2. Fresh paint feels



Splashing on a new coat of paint is by far the easiest way to revive your living space with minimal effort but maximum results.



If you're looking to create a timeless feel to your living space, it is highly recommend opting for neutral colours that are guaranteed to never go out of style. For tips on how you can go the DIY route of painting your interiors, be sure to check out this helpful guide.



Top tip: If you want to go bold, adding a feature wall is also a great way to instantly update your space with paint or funky wallpaper in a design of your choice.



3. Head to your local nursery



If you're really pressed for time but are dead set on sprucing up your space, a quick trip to your local nursery is of the first order.



Indoor plants are an incredible way of livening up your space with glorious shades of green, improving your air quality and introducing an element of nature into your home amongst many other benefits.



If you really want to make a statement, we recommend opting for big and bold floor plants such as a Fiddle Leaf Fig, Monstera Deliciosa or Birds Of Paradise.



Situated in a corner of any room, these low-maintenance plants are guaranteed to revive even the most tired of spaces without breaking the bank.



While you're at it, don't forget to choose a gorgeous planter that will suit your interiors.



Some top picks are ceramic or seagrass that look miles better than just having your plant sit in its original plastic nursery pot.

4. Replace drawer pulls and handles



Nothing dates your kitchen or bathroom more than dirty, old fashioned cabinet hardware.



For a cheap and effective way of reviving these spaces, simply head to your local hardware store to pick up brand new drawer pulls and handles.



There are numerous options to choose from in-store, including matte black, brushed nickel, aged copper and gold. Aside from these finishes, you'll also be able to choose from a variety of different styles and designs.



Once you get home, all you need to do is to unscrew your existing hardware with a screwdriver or drill, pop in the new ones and hey presto, you've added brand new zest to your space in under 15 minutes.

5. Let your personality shine through artwork



Artwork is one of the most effective ways of truly letting your personality shine in interior design.



Your walls are brimming with refreshing possibilities, so consider including a variety of different prints, paintings and/or artwork that allow you to make your space truly unique to you.



Some top two picks when it comes to decorating with artwork include the addition of big pieces of statement art (either hung up on a wall or leaning against it) or a collection of small pieces arranged to look like a gallery wall.

6. Clean it up



Last but not least, getting down and dirty with a little bit of spring cleaning never did anyone harm.



You might not really notice that layer of dust and grime covering your TV unit or skirting boards, but believe us when we say that you are guaranteed to notice the difference after you clean these spots. Not looking to spend money on new furniture?



An upholstery cleaner is all you need to make your existing sofas and chairs look brand new.



Cleaning and reorganising can do a world of wonders when it comes to reviving your living space, and we always recommend getting rid of clutter and finding new ways to get creative with storage solutions if you truly want to curate a space that is worthy of the cover of an interior design magazine.



And there you have it - six simple and subtle updates that are guaranteed to revive your living space.



Do you have any tried-and-tested tips to share with us?

