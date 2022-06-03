Cassilis held an official ceremony on Tuesday, May 31, to mark the completion of renovations to facilities at the Cassilis Memorial Park.
The $52,952 project was funded by the NSW government's Stronger Country Communities Fund program, included new seating, upgraded shade structures, and landscape design for the War Memorial at the park.
Nationals state member for the Upper Hunter Dave Layzell attended the opening and congratulated members of the Cassilis District Development Group for their great vision for the future of Cassilis and the district.
Also in attendance at the opening was Upper Hunter Shire mayor Maurice Collison, council general manager Greg McDonald, councillor Ron Campbell and Merriwa RSL Sub-branch president Bob Baihn.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
