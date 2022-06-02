Farmers affected by flooding in NSW be able to access to a range of technical support and recovery advice under the new $13 million Early Needs Recovery Program.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the program will provide hands-on advice and information to primary producers including site visits, workshops and laboratory testing to help inform their future business decisions.
Advertisement
"We are expecting to see an increase in pest, disease and weed issues as a result of the big wet, so we're giving primary producers access to tailored management advice on the farm and help them better understand the grants on offer," Mr Toole said.
"The program will also support the important work of volunteer-based organisations, such as BlazeAid and BackTrack, to help with practical things like replacing fences.
"We'll continue to stand with our primary producers hard-hit by these floods on the long road to recovery."
Mr Toole said the latest funding came after the NSW government rolled out a dedicated stock team tasked with assisting in reuniting farmers with lost livestock and coordinating almost 2.5 million tonnes of emergency fodder as well as $75,000 special disaster and $25,000 rural landholder grants.
"This latest investment builds on our commitment to ensure the industry bounces back stronger than ever."
NSW Minister for Agriculture Dugald Saunders said primary industries support about 24,000 jobs across flood-affected areas in the Northern Rivers, Hunter Valley, Central Coast, Greater Sydney and South East of NSW.
"Many primary producers in flood-affected parts of NSW have spent their careers eradicating pests, diseases and weeds from their properties, so it is critical we support them to ensure this hard work is not reversed due to factors outside of their control," Mr Saunders said.
"We know our farmers, horticulturalists and other primary producers are still doing it really tough, so it is important for them to know the NSW government is here to help with initial support to get them back on their feet and eventually flourish and grow for years to come."
NSW Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Minister for Flood Recovery Steph Cooke said the Early Needs Recovery Program is part of the NSW and Commonwealth governments' $150 million Primary Industry Support Package.
"Issues like pest management, weed control and livestock health can hamper the recovery process for farmers which is why it's vital we deliver this support to best assist their journey of cleaning up and getting re-established," Ms Cooke said.
The NSW government said preliminary estimates show the impact of the 2022 floods on the NSW primary sector exceeds half a billion dollars, with more than 30 industries affected.
Assistance under the Early Needs Recovery Program will be available to primary producers located in the North Coast, Hunter, Greater Sydney and South-East, with the program to be administered by Local Land Services and the Department of Regional NSW.
For more information and to access the program, visit nsw.gov.au/earlyneeds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.