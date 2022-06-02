Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

NSW Government announces $13 million Early Needs Recovery Program for flood affected farmers across the state

Updated June 3 2022 - 1:38am, first published June 2 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FLOODS: Fences with debris from flooding in Singleton as the flood waters recede on Friday, March 11 2022. Picture: Simone De Peak ACM/Newcastle Herald

Farmers affected by flooding in NSW be able to access to a range of technical support and recovery advice under the new $13 million Early Needs Recovery Program.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.