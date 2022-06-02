Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

Muswellbrook marks National Reconciliation Week with a flag raising ceremony at Simpson Park

MP
By Mathew Perry
Updated June 2 2022 - 2:57am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RECONCILIATION: Muswellbrook Shire Councillor Mark Bowditch (left) speaks at a National Reconciliation Week event at Simpson Park in Muswellbrook on Thursday, June 2. Picture: Mathew Perry

Members of the Muswellbrook community came together to mark National Reconciliation Week with a flag raising ceremony at Simpson Park on Thursday, June 2.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MP

Mathew Perry

Journalist

Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.