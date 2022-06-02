Members of the Muswellbrook community came together to mark National Reconciliation Week with a flag raising ceremony at Simpson Park on Thursday, June 2.
The event included a didgeridoo performance by Bidjara man Uncle Richie Lawton as students representing Muswellbrook schools raised the Aboriginal flag.
Muswellbrook Shire Councillor Mark Bowditch said National Reconciliation Week was a time for all Australians to explore how they can contribute to achieving reconciliation in their daily life.
"The National Reconciliation Week 2022 theme 'Be Brave, Make Change', is challenge to all Australians - individuals, families, communities, organisations and governments - to be brave and to tackle the unfinished business of reconciliation so we can make change for the benefit of all Australians," Cr Bowditch said.
"Last year Reconciliation Australia encouraged all Australians to take action, not just in National Reconciliation Week but every week of the year.
"We are asking everyone to make change, beginning with brave actions in their daily lives where we live, where we work, where we play and where we socialise."
Addressing the crowd gathered in Simpson Park next to the Reconciliation Mural, Muswellbrook and Singleton PCYC Aboriginal youth program mentor Nick Bailey said achieving reconciliation required all members of society to work together.
"My idea of a perfect world is one where we can all come together in one. One piece, one togetherness and one people and without reconciliation, this is not possible," Mr Bailey said.
"But whose job is it? Whose job is it to reach reconciliation? The mum, the dad, the Aunty, the Uncle, the neighbour, the teacher, the principal, all of us.
"Everyone moving towards one goal, a goal of understanding our struggle and fight as First Nations people and our one love for the great country we call home."
Mr Bailey said Australia had not yet reached the point of reconciliation in 2022.
"We're not there yet. We have to unpack the hundreds of years of systematic racism and generational trauma passed on from the pain of our ancestors, pain that was inflicted by the government who stood on this land and announced it as terra nullius," he said.
Mr Bailey said he wanted to emphasise the voices of other Indigenous people needed to be listened to every week of the year, not just during Reconciliation Week.
"I'm not here to talk today because it's Reconciliation Week, or NAIDOC Week, or any other day that our people get pulled up to have a voice and then not be listened to for the rest of the year," he said.
"My voice exists outside of these days."
On this year's Reconciliation Week theme of 'Be Brave, Make Change', Mr Bailey called on all Australians to be brave and speak up for Indigenous people in their daily lives.
"Our job as people who call this land home is needing to be brave and stand up for our Indigenous peoples who have an ancient connection with the land, sky, sea and everything else that inhabits it," he said.
"How do we be brave? By calling out racist comments, not being a bystander because that is what breeds exactly what we are trying to get rid of.
"Be brave by having a voice and supporting the people that are using their voice to enact positive and lasting impacts in our community.
"Be brave by not being a contributor to the lateral violence that affects our people and go get your education to put yourself into positions of power that can help you make legislative changes on a government level and get a seat at the table to make chance."
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
