Rumble strips will be installed along six highways in NSW, including the Golden Highway between Singleton and Dubbo, in an effort to improve regional road safety.
The NSW government said the more than 2700 kilometres of rumble strips - the equivalent of driving from Sydney to Adelaide and back again - will help to combat driver fatigue and save lives on country roads.
NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the rumble strips would replace existing reflective markers as part of the a $46 million commitment under the Saving Lives Accelerated Program.
"Rumble strips are estimated to reduce fatalities and injuries by 15 to 25 per cent - particularly in crashes associated with fatigue or distraction," Mr Farraway said.
"It's part of our record $14.5 billion investment into regional roads and transport to improve everyday life for people living and working in NSW."
Mr Farraway said rumble strips will be installed on the following stretches of highway under the 2021-22 works program:
The government said work will commence progressively from the end of the June between 7am and 6pm seven days a week, weather permitting.
For the safety of all motorists and workers, reduced speed limits of 40 km/h will be in place during work hours along with single lane closures.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, obey signs and traffic control and allow extra travel time.
