NSW government announces installation of rumble strips on six highways to improve regional road safety

Updated June 1 2022 - 2:35am, first published 2:23am
ROADS: The Golden Highway, which runs between Singleton and Dubbo in NSW.

Rumble strips will be installed along six highways in NSW, including the Golden Highway between Singleton and Dubbo, in an effort to improve regional road safety.

Local News

