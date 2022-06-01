Hunter New England (HNE) Health has announced the timeline for the closure of its COVID-19 mass vaccination clinics, including one at Muswellbrook Hospital, as demand for the service decreases.
HNE Health said 94.9 per cent of people aged 16 and over in NSW have now had two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and as a result, demand has decreased and the clinics will progressively close in the coming week, with the Muswellbrook Hospital clinic set to close from Monday, June 6
"We will continue to work with our vulnerable communities to provide outreach vaccination services," a spokesperson for HNE Health said.
"Vaccine providers, including GPs and pharmacists, will continue to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations to the local communities in these areas and staff from the vaccination clinics will transition back to clinical duties."
The spokesperson said NSW Health has contingency plans in place if rapid upscaling is required to accommodate an additional booster dose or if a new vaccine is required for a new variant of concern.
"We would also like to continue to encourage the public to keep coming forward for their vaccinations to protect themselves, their loved ones and the community against COVID-19," the HNE Health spokesperson said.
The other mass vaccination clinics operated by HNE Health which will be closed include:
HNE Health said overall, NSW had administered a total of 17,975,502 vaccinations as of May 8 2022. Of these vaccinations, 28.2 per cent (5,068,310) were administered by NSW Health and 71.8 per cent (12,907,192) in other settings, such as GPs, pharmacists and aged care.
Appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations, including winter booster doses, can be made via the Federal Government's COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Finder.
For the latest information about the COVID-19 Vaccination Program in NSW, visit the NSW Government website.
